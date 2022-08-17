Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$1.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.80-$8.85 EPS.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $392.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.20. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 13.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

