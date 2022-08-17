Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Invests $241,000 in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of TPH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.61. 52,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.43. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. B. Riley cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.