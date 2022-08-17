Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Invests $527,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 672.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

JLL stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $186.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.28 and its 200 day moving average is $207.58. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

