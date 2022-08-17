Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,612,000 after acquiring an additional 82,093 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $754.50.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $747.74. 12,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,419. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $750.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $663.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $663.69. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,944 shares of company stock worth $33,105,798 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

