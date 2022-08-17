T Christopher Uchida Sells 1,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $55,500.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $50,317.50.

On Wednesday, July 20th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00.

Palomar Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.89. The company had a trading volume of 117,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,505. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.12. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $97.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

