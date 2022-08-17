T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Announces Earnings Results

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. T2 Biosystems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
T2 Biosystems Trading Down 11.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ TTOO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 59,570,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,561,928. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T2 Biosystems stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) by 1,763.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,067 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of T2 Biosystems worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
