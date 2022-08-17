Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.16

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 1236512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

