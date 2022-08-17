Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-$1.79 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SKT opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $105.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.13%.

SKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,308,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

