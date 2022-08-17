Tcwp LLC Acquires Shares of 1,223 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,064,000 after acquiring an additional 73,713 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY opened at $310.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.62 and its 200 day moving average is $292.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $294.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,114,591 shares of company stock worth $355,690,328 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

