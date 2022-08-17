Tcwp LLC Buys New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

ESGE stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

