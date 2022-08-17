Tcwp LLC Buys Shares of 4,135 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $89.22 on Wednesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.361 dividend. This represents a $4.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

