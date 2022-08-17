Tcwp LLC Takes $461,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 106.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $124.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.81 billion, a PE ratio of 72.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

