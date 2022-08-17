Tcwp LLC Takes Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in RPM International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in RPM International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 10.0% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on RPM International in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM International stock opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). RPM International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,250.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,250.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock worth $506,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

