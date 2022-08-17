TD Asset Management Inc. Has $676.12 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,214,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $676,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,010,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow stock traded down $7.53 on Wednesday, reaching $489.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.87, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $468.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.83. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total value of $344,472.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total transaction of $344,472.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,258 shares of company stock valued at $15,622,745. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

