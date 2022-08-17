TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,451,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 673,091 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.1% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Meta Platforms worth $1,212,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.6 %

META stock traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.89. 446,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,058,326. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $470.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.32 and its 200-day moving average is $179.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,104 shares of company stock valued at $702,902 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

