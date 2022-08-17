TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,145,044 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 677,320 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up 1.5% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,660,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 465,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,385,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.05. 13,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.801 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

BNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

