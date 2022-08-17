TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 813,800 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,265,084 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $311,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 62,696 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $556,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 467,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,994,988. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

