TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,548,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,132,220 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for 0.9% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.09% of Suncor Energy worth $962,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth $506,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,317 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,530.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,386,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.17. 336,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,940,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.