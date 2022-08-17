TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,548,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,132,220 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for 0.9% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.09% of Suncor Energy worth $962,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth $506,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,317 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,530.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,386,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.
SU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
