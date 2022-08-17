TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 191,618 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,847,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 191,618 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $259,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,161 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 272.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 70,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 318,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,966,000 after buying an additional 49,293 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 25.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 43,697 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

SBUX traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.34. The company had a trading volume of 97,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,456. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.60. The stock has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

