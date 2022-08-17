TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 219,099 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,577,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219,099 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Caterpillar worth $351,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.9% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 22,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 83,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 8.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 38.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.02. 43,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,444. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $102.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

