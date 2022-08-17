TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.11

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.11 and traded as high as $38.16. TDK shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 6,886 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TDK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

