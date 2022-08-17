TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,071 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 10.2% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $395,957.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TechTarget Trading Down 1.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTGT traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.50. 2,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,000. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.83 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.22 and a beta of 0.99.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About TechTarget

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.