Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

TSE TECK.B opened at C$44.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$23.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$24.84 and a twelve month high of C$57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$40.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.45.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.