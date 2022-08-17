TenUp Hits 1-Day Volume of $121,885.00 (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, TenUp has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. TenUp has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $121,885.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenUp coin can currently be bought for $0.0714 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00142743 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000196 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TenUp is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io.

Buying and Selling TenUp

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

