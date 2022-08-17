TenUp Hits 1-Day Volume of $121,885.00 (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, TenUp has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. TenUp has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $121,885.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenUp coin can currently be bought for $0.0714 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003711 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00142743 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00008991 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000697 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.
TenUp Coin Profile
TenUp is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io.
Buying and Selling TenUp
Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.