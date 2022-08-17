Terra 1-Day Volume Reaches $55.59 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Terra has a market cap of $246.55 million and $55.59 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00008278 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008051 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014880 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.
Terra Coin Profile
Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.