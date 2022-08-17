Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Price Up 51.2% Over Last 7 Days

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 51.2% higher against the dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $37.67 million and approximately $59.35 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 767,287,930 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io.

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

