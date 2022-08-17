TerraUSD Price Down 26.9% This Week (UST)

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $723.03 million and approximately $129.58 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00008660 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000686 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000644 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000384 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 11,278,951,456 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

