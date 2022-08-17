Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 19,683 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,683 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 3.9% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Citigroup by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 730,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,086,000 after buying an additional 397,541 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $1,154,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 933,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,935,000 after purchasing an additional 119,515 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $53.63. The company had a trading volume of 374,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,524,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $73.90.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

