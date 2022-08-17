Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Holdings Decreased by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTEK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 1.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 46,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 30.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in Tetra Tech by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $147.79. 5,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.78. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

