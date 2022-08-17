Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,120 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92.

