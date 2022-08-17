Texas Yale Capital Corp. Takes $810,000 Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HESM. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth $120,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Vista Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.556 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 118.09%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

