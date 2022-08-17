Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (TUFBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on September 20th

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0844 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Thai Union Group Public’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Thai Union Group Public Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TUFBY opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Thai Union Group Public has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $13.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79.
About Thai Union Group Public
