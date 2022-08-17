Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (TUFBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on September 20th

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0844 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Thai Union Group Public’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Thai Union Group Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TUFBY opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Thai Union Group Public has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $13.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79.

About Thai Union Group Public

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; and Pet food, Value-Added and Other Businesses.

