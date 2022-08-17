The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 9,905.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045,122 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $102,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BK. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BK traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,890. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.