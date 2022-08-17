The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.90. 152,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,640,668. The firm has a market cap of $280.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average of $62.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

