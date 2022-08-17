The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Short Interest Up 7.8% in July

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYN. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46,955 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

DXYN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.87. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

