The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Short Interest Down 9.1% in July

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 228,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the first quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 69.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First of Long Island from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

First of Long Island Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,612. The firm has a market cap of $452.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. First of Long Island has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $32.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

