The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Down 12.9% in July

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,131,000 after buying an additional 94,622 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,464,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %

HIG traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.38. 1,170,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.96. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

