The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.04

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.036 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Hershey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Hershey has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hershey to earn $8.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $230.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.34. Hershey has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.96.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hershey will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

