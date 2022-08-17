The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,441,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 104,230 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $431,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.50.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.42. 93,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,817. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

