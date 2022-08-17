The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.50.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.73. The company had a trading volume of 102,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,817. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $334.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.33 and a 200-day moving average of $308.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

