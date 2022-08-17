The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Honest

In other Honest news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $51,585.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,319.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 33,526 shares of company stock worth $106,394 over the last ninety days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 386.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 1,397,880 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honest by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,549,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 704,415 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,848,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Honest by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 666,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 437,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Honest Price Performance

Shares of HNST traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 45,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,363. Honest has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Honest had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $78.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Honest will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Honest from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Further Reading

