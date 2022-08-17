The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,836 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 39,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IPG. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.77%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

