The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $278.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWGAY. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Swatch Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 290 to CHF 258 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of SWGAY stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $16.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

