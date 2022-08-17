The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Short Interest Update

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

COCO stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. 7,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,918. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $851.45 million and a PE ratio of 65.54. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

Several brokerages have weighed in on COCO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

In related news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 17,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $256,953.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,255.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vita Coco news, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $435,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 17,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $256,953.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,255.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,228. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 30.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,450,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 573,227 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 26.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 292,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62,355 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,746,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,702,000. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

