The Vita Coco Company, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:COCO)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vita Coco in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Vita Coco’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vita Coco’s FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). Vita Coco had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Vita Coco Trading Up 2.4 %

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COCO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Vita Coco stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The company has a market cap of $875.44 million and a P/E ratio of 65.54.

In other Vita Coco news, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 56,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $725,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 56,875 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $725,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 35,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $447,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,535 shares of company stock worth $1,866,228. 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,702,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

