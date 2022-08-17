The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walt Disney in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the entertainment giant will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $124.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $227.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average of $119.31. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.