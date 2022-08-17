The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Boosted by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 2.1% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its position in Walt Disney by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 50,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 7,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,285 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $123.20. 283,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,836,829. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average of $119.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

