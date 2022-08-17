The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.6 %

WEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Wendy’s to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of WEN opened at $21.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.