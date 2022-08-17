The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

