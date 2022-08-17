TheStreet Upgrades Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) to “B-“

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.
Ready Capital Stock Performance
RC opened at $14.04 on Monday. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Institutional Trading of Ready Capital
About Ready Capital
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.
